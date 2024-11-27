Salvage company 'shocked and disappointed' after gold coins from 1715 Treasure Fleet stolen

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Wednesday they have recovered stolen coins worth more than $1 million as part of an investigation into the illegal trafficking of historical artifacts.

Investigators said those coins are from 18th-century sunken Spanish ships that gave the Treasure Coast its name.

WPTV is digging into the investigation and getting reactions from those who may have been wronged.

In 2015, 101 of the gold coins were brought to the surface just south of the Fort Pierce Inlet and put on display that day.

Treasure Coast STOLEN GOLD: FWC recovers coins from 1715 Fleet Scott Sutton

However, law enforcement said only 51 of those coins were reported correctly and the other 50 were stolen.

FWC said that evidence emerged over the summer that Eric Schmitt had illegally sold multiple coins over the past two years.

According to investigators, coins were found in private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions. Five coins were reclaimed from an auctioneer who unknowingly purchased them from Schmitt.

Schmitt was also linked to a photograph of the stolen coins taken at the Schmitt family condominium in Fort Pierce.

FWC also said Schmitt took three of the stolen coins and placed them on the ocean floor in 2016 to be found by the new investors of the exclusive salvaging company.

WPTV reached out to that salvaging company and received this response that read:

"1715 fleet-Queens Jewels was shocked and disappointed by this theft and has worked closely with law enforcement and the state of Florida regarding this manner. (The recovered coins are now going through the proper process for legal adjudication. 1715 Fleet-Queen’s Jewels LLC is the U.S. District Courts’ custodian and exclusive salvaging company of the historic 1715 Treasure Fleet.) We take our responsibilities as custodian very seriously and will always seek to enforce the laws governing these wrecks."

We also spoke briefly on the phone with Schmitt who told us he was taking the fall for others.

FWC said he faces charges of dealing in stolen property.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesperson told WPTV that they would have no further comment on the case as it makes its way through the courts.