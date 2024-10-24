'We could see the pain in them': First responder recounts intense moments after tornado hit Spanish Lakes

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — We're learning much more about the first response to the Spanish Lakes community after it was hit by a deadly EF3 tornado earlier this month.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to a firefighter to hear about what they did on that tragic day and recounted what the first responders saw.

Six people died when a powerful tornado hit the senior community on Oct. 9.

Hatfield sat down with St. Lucie Fire District Lt. Jeremy Rouse to learn about his team's response and how it was the most intense call of his career.

WPTV St. Lucie Fire District Lt. Jeremy Rouse speaks to WPTV about the response to the Spanish Lakes community shortly after the deadly tornado hit on Oct. 9, 2024.

Rouse said they had about 45 firefighters at the scene after the tornado hit.

His team saw mobile homes completely destroyed, others were tossed around and some were propelled into trees.

Rouse said they set up a command post immediately inside the Spanish Lakes clubhouse.

Teams were dispatched to the northern, central and southern areas of the neighborhood — coordinating search and rescue efforts, medical triage and taking victims to shelters.

Rouse said they only had three hours to do this until the next rain bands from Hurricane Milton hit the Treasure Coast.

One thing he said he will remember is the people he saw.

"You couldn't feel anything but absolute compassion for them because of what they just went through," Rouse said. "Some of them (were) injured. Some of them just lost everything and you just feel for them, you feel horrible, and you just want to do everything you can for them. ... We talked to them just as we would our own mothers and fathers because we could see the hurt. We could see the pain in them, and we'd sit them down and just offer them whatever we had."

Rouse said the fire district is continuing to send one battalion chief and two paramedics daily for 12 hours, helping people clean up and providing aid.

