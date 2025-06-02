WATCH: St. Lucie County mother accused of killing son told deputies 'he's going to go back to school'

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV obtained body camera video that showed the moments St. Lucie County deputies first encountered a mother who now faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son.

Rhonda Polynice, 41, was arrested Friday and told investigators she was trying to exorcise demons from her son.

WATCH BELOW: Body camera video shows deputies confront mother accused of killing son

Mother accused of killing son says 'he's going to go back to school'

In the body camera video, deputies approached Polynice outside her home, telling her they were checking on her child, who had been reported missing from school.

"They haven’t been in school this whole month?" a deputy asked Polynice on the video.

"Oh no no no. It's just that I haven't sent him to school yet," Polynice responded.

"So, from what I'm being told, he hasn't been in school this whole month," the deputy then replied, "(since the) 14th. The school is unaware of what's going on with him."

"Oh, he's going to go back to school," Polynice then said to the deputy.

“At this point, it's already reached a point of truancy," the deputy told Polynice.

The deputy later asks her if her son is home.

"Yes," she said.

"Is there any way I could at least see him to make sure that he's OK?" the deputy asked her.

After a long pause, she then replies, "sure."

Video showed during the interaction, Polynice was scrolling on her phone. They asked her if she had an ID and said she had a picture of it on her phone.

Deputies later went inside Polynice's home, finding her son dead in a bedroom.

The sheriff's office said the child was last seen on May 17 but had been dead for several days.

Polynice was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.