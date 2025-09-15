Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trial underway for man accused of killing woman and unborn child in St. Lucie County in 2018

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — It has taken seven years, but the trial is finally underway for a man accused of killing a woman and their unborn child on the Treasure Coast.

The state is seeking the death penalty against Jose Soto-Escalera.

Back in august of 2018, the body of 23-year-old Tania Wise was found face down in a ditch off a rural road in northern St. Lucie County.

She suffered head and throat trauma.

In opening statements Monday, prosecutors told the jury Soto-Escalera had to kill wise so his wife wouldn’t find out he had been involved with another woman.

DNA evidence confirmed Soto-Escalera was the father.

The trial is expected to take a few weeks.

