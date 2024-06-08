Treasure Coast Pridefest 2024 will be 'bigger and better than ever'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Treasure Coast Pride Fest (TCPF) is ready to make a big comeback welcoming people of all ages in with its first-ever parade, vendors and drag shows.

"The ban on drag has been lifted and drag shows are welcome everywhere. I'm excited to see the families I haven't seen in years," said hostess and emcee of TCPF Shelita Taylor. From that stage I've watched kids grow up, I've watched children become adults, I've watched adults become parents."

She said TCPF started 19 years ago.

Last year many families had to be turned away after Florida laws caused TCPF to cancel its parade and limit the event to 21 and older.

LGBTQ+ Treasure Coast Pridefest limited to 21+, parade canceled Joel Lopez

"Not only was it hard for the families, but it was also hard for the organizations," said Taylor. "We lost so much revenue and we had to fundraise extra hard this year to get the money together to not only have the event, but the after party, the pre-party, everything that goes into planning it."

They said the revenue loss was in ticket sales and a lot of vendors pulled out as they had young volunteers.

"It was always a family-friendly event, what we did last year was no different than what we've done every single year," said Taylor.

"One of my sons actually has a shirt that says I love my two moms," said Lienna Mudge.

Mudge said her family, including her wife and their two young children ages 7 and 3, will be attending TCPF but say they skipped last year.

"If our children couldn't go, we just didn't want to go at all," said Mudge. "They like to participate they like to see the parades they like to see everybody joining in together and coming together as one."

Organizers did host a picnic event for minors.

This year's TCPF is open to all ages.

"It is very important because we let them know there's not just other kids that have two mommies but there's other kids in the Treasure Coast that have two daddies," said Mudge.

If you plan on going gates open at 9 in the morning at the Midflorida Event Center.