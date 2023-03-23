Watch Now
Tip about body buried in St. Lucie County backyard turns out to be unfounded

Sheriff's office investigated missing persons case at Indian River Estates home
A team from Sarasota K-9 Search and Rescue was at the home, which is located along Palmetto Drive.
Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:22:34-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it had completed its week-long search for evidence at a home in the Indian River Estates neighborhood concerning a missing persons case.

WPTV cameras were at the house, located in the 5800 block of Palmetto Drive, Monday as a K-9 search and rescue team from Sarasota was brought in to assist in the search.

The sheriff's office said they received a tip that a body may have been buried in the backyard.

Investigators said bones were unearthed on the property, but it was later determined that they were not human.

There was no other evidence to support the tip.

