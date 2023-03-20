Missing persons investigation leads detectives to backyard of St. Lucie County home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A cold case could be heating up again in St. Lucie County.

Crime scene vans with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office pulled into a home Monday afternoon located in the 5800 block of Palmetto Drive.

A short time later, a team from Sarasota K-9 Search and Rescue arrived at the scene. Their website said they offer "human remains detection" and "evidence searches."

They were led to the back of the home, where there appeared to be an excavation site in the yard.

WPTV A team from Sarasota K-9 Search and Rescue was at the home, which is located along Palmetto Drive.

A detective who focuses on cold cases for the department said that this is part of a missing persons investigation.

Sheriff Ken Mascara confirmed the team was looking for evidence but did not offer specifics on who this case involves.

With public schools closed Monday, Sheriff's Office Explorers were at the scene earlier in the day, also in the backyard.

.⁦@stluciesheriff⁩ getting help from Sarasota K-9 Search and Rescue as part of missing persons cold case investigation. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/SNUzugs0H2 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) March 20, 2023

Former State Attorney Bruce Colton was also at the scene. He has been working with the sheriff's office on cold cases.

No one from the sheriff's office has officially called this a crime scene, but neighbors are appreciative of the work law enforcement is putting in.

When WPTV gets any more information on the case, we will have it on-air and online.