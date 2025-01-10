Student found with handgun at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A student in possession of a handgun was arrested Thursday at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy, deputies said.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies "responded promptly," ensuring the safety of all students and staff.

Sheriff Richard R. Del Toro Jr., also responded to the school and praised the quick actions of both school officials and the responding deputies.

"This is a great example of 'See Something, Say Something,'" Del Toro said. "The vigilant eyes of our community helped prevent a potential tragedy, and we are thankful for their swift response."

The sheriff, who was sworn into office this week, emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe learning environment for all students.

"The safety of our schools is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with local educators and law enforcement to ensure our students are protected," Del Toro added.

The sheriff's office did not offer any other details on how the gun was found, if it was loaded or the age of the student.

The incident is under investigation.