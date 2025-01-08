Richard Del Toro sworn in as St. Lucie County Sheriff

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Former Port St. Lucie police chief Richard Del Toro was sworn in as St. Lucie County sheriff on Tuesday morning.

Del Toro told WPTV he is getting straight to work. He told WPTV last night, he sent an 18-page memo to his staff detailing a new strategic reorganization of the sheriff’s office.

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield asked Del Toro what’s the biggest issue he will face in St Lucie County.

His answer? Growth.

Del Toro was the former police chief of Port St. Lucie until beating out former St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson in the November election.

WPTV Richard Del Toro during his swearing in ceremony on Jan. 7, 2025.

He said he’s been working with the county for the past couple months and explained his vision for what's to come for the agency.

“[It] allowed me the opportunity to meet so many great people, decide how we have to be functioning as an agency moving forward,” said Del Toro. “The change is coming. We mean business. We want to be the safest county in the state of Florida. Have an agency with the highest values and standards, and run an agency with a fiscally transparent, responsible budget.”

Del Toro said his main priority for St. Lucie County is transparency and purpose.

“We're going to be very smart with growth,” said Del Toro. “Use our resources wisely and just can be as efficient, as effective as we can.”

St. Lucie County’s population is nearing 400,000 and has no sign of stopping.

WPTV Sheriff Richard Del Toro with deputies during his swearing in ceremony on Jan. 7, 2025.

Del Toro said as sheriff, his primary issue will be growth.

“I've dealt with growth my entire career,” he said. “I know how to deal with growth. I know how to deal with this strategically, being a good steward to the public funds.”

Del Toro said he’s now thankful he can turn his dream of being sheriff into reality.

“If I'm sleeping right now and dreaming, do not wake me up,” he said, “because I’m having the best dream of my life.”

WPTV's previous coverage on Del Toro:

Elections Local Richard Del Toro wins race for St. Lucie County sheriff Samantha Roesler

Elections Local St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office candidate Richard Del Toro wins primary Meghan McRoberts

Elections Local Will rhetoric cool down in sheriff's race after bitter St. Lucie County primary? Dave Bohman