Student arrested at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy after loaded 9mm handgun found inside backpack

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A student was arrested Monday at a school in St. Lucie County after a loaded firearm was found inside a backpack, deputies said.

According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, two students at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy were involved in a "school administrative investigation" conducted by a dean.

During the investigation, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource deputies were present, standing by and observing.

During a search of one student's backpack by the dean, a loaded 9mm firearm was discovered, deputies said.

When the weapon was found, deputies intervened and detained both students.

The sheriff's office said one student was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

"The safety and security of all students and staff remain the highest priority for the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in the Facebook post. "We will continue to work closely with our school administrators to ensure swift action is taken whenever a potential threat arises. No weapon belongs on a school campus, and we are committed to doing everything necessary to keep our schools safe."

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.