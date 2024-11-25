St. Lucie County's Betty Bradwell recognized for years of service

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Many organizations lend their support to the St. Lucie County community during difficult times, but it's the devoted individuals who truly make a lasting impact.

One standout figure, Betty Bradwell, was honored Sunday by the organizations to which she has dedicated countless years.

WPTV reporter Mello Styles had the chance to speak with Bradwell about her meaningful service and what it means to her.

"I'll tell you, when my grandson was murdered, LPAC was right there for me," Bradwell recalled.

The Lincoln Park Advisory Committee (LPAC) brings together diverse organizations to explore how they can collaborate and make a difference in the community.

Mary Sirmons, the president of the Survivors of Murdered Victims Support Group, highlighted the importance of collaboration.

"We come together and we network," Sirmons said.

While Sirmons leads the group, Bradwell has made significant contributions to every organization involved with LPAC and serves as the vice president.

Bradwell recognizes the pressing needs in her community.

"We need to do something, help these families with all these murders," Bradwell said. "Oh my God, there were so many."

Bradwell's journey began as a survivor without any personal losses, but that changed with the tragic deaths of her cousin and grandson.

"LPAC was a great stepping stone for me," she reflected.

Despite facing open-heart surgery, Bradwell continued her advocacy. After more than a decade of service, she feels it's time to take a step back.

"I'm tired," she said.

Bradwell was deeply moved when she received recognition from the very organization she has tirelessly supported over the years.

"I didn't know they were going to do that," she laughed. "They were about to give me a heart attack and didn't even know it."

Yet, she emphasizes that her work isn't finished.

Although she plans to slow down, she insists that she won't stop entirely.

Bradwell takes pride in LPAC and its achievements and is excited about the potential for continued growth and the positive influence it can have on the community she loves so dearly.