St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announces sudden retirement

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The longtime sheriff of St. Lucie County announced Friday that he is suddenly retiring effective immediately.

Sheriff Ken Mascara is leaving his post, a position that he has held since 2001.

In a letter to staff members, Mascara said he has been "dealing with some health issues this past year."

"Sadly as we get older, it's hard to admit we can't perform at a level or do things we did when we were younger," Mascara said in the letter.

He did not disclose what type of health problems he has been battling but said he was currently seeking treatment out of state.

"With a rapidly developing scenario of medical procedures on the horizon, with heavy heart, I contacted our Governor and explained my dilemma," Mascara said.

He thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis for giving him "all the time I needed" and said the governor was "nothing but supportive."

"For 23 years, I've had the greatest honor in the world, working with greatest hardest working men and women of this Office, serving St. Lucie County as Sheriff," Mascara said.

Mascara had won reelection campaigns from 2004-2020.

He had previously stated that his sixth term would be his last, and he would not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Governor Appoints New Sheriff

DeSantis announced that he has appointed Keith Pearson, a lieutenant with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, to become the next sheriff.

Pearson has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and recipient of the United States Department of Justice Distinguished Service Medal and the United States Southern District Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

Pearson earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Indian River State College.

Read Mascara's full retirement letter below: