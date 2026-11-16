St. Lucie County schools to dismiss 2 hours early Tuesday ahead of potential severe weather

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early Tuesday as the district prepares for the potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall.

The district announced that schools will follow a two-hour early release schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The decision comes with current forecasts calling for more rain Tuesday, with heavier rainfall possible into the evening.

School officials are asking parents and guardians to consider conditions in their own neighborhoods and along their children's routes to and from school because weather conditions could vary significantly across St. Lucie County.

The district said weather-related student absences will be excused.

Additional impacts could be possible later in the week. Current forecasts indicate heavier rainfall could continue Wednesday through Friday, potentially causing additional flooding.

The district said no decisions have been made about school closures for the remainder of the week.

St. Lucie Public Schools said it is working with the Emergency Operations Center and National Weather Service to monitor forecasts, flooding, road conditions and other local impacts.

A decision about Tuesday's after-school activities and athletics will be based on weather conditions, with additional information to be released as it becomes available.

Families are encouraged to monitor official St. Lucie Public Schools communications for updates.