St. Lucie County pickleball facility closes leaving members unsure of reimbursement

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in Port St. Lucie has unexpectedly closed its doors, leaving customers with just a 24-hour notice.

Many patrons are now wondering what will happen to the hundreds of dollars they invested. WPTV’s Mello Styles has gathered reactions to this surprising closure.

Chris Erickson, who has been a member for three months, was surprised to hear about the closure.

“I never foresaw they would close up before year-end,” he said.

WPTV Chris Erickson, who has been a member for three months, was surprised to hear about the closure.

Erickson paid a $500 annual fee but feels he hasn’t gotten his money’s worth.

“Not really,” he remarked.

He added that everyone he’s spoken to is saddened by the news.

“Obviously, all the members are very sad," Erickson said. "We’ve become a little tight-knit community.”

In the email sent on Monday, The Pickleball Club expressed their sadness about the closure, stating the following:

“It is with great sadness that we must announce we have closed the company. We did not have sufficient financial resources to continue operations.”

“Now we’re just waiting to see if we get reimbursed,” Erickson noted.

As customers await answers, Erickson reflected that this experience has taught him a lesson about annual membership payments.

“I won’t do that again; for all those other clubs out there, I won’t be paying you up front,” he said.

Jay Cashmere/WPTV Pickleball Club CEO Brian McCarthy has nine buildings under contract in Florida.





The Pickleball Club also informed customers via email that it is liquidating assets at this location in Port St. Lucie and another in Lakewood Ranch, near Sarasota.

I have reached out to the founders of The Pickleball Club, Brian McCarthy and Matthew Gordon, and am still awaiting their response regarding the sudden closure of the facilities.

RELATED: