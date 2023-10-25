Pickleball Club, city of Greenacres team up for indoor courts

GREENACRES, Fla. — Pickleball has become the fastest growing sport around the world and it's the talk of the town in Greenacres.

The ink is dry on a new deal to bring a state-of-the-art, world-class indoor pickleball facility to the city. The parcel of land is located at 5234 S. Haverhill Road.

The Pickleball Club secured a deal to bring a private, membership-based high-amenity experience to the site. It's the ninth location in Florida for the club, and for Greenacres it's a match made in heaven.

Greenacres City Manager Andrea McCue helped secure the future of pickleball inside city limits.



"We're very excited," Greenacres City Manager Andrea McCue, who helped secure the future of pickleball in the city, said. "It happened so quickly. We sent an email. They responded back the next day. Within three to four weeks there was an agreement and sale on the property and they're already in the due diligence period."

The Pickleball Club has already swung into the market with a Port St Lucie location under construction. The hope is to mix quality and demand for a firm grip in Greenacres. The 5-acre site in Greenacres is located just off Haverhill Road. The club is on track to break ground in June 2024 with a target to open in 2025.

The Pickleball Club indoor pickleball courts in Port St. Lucie are under construction.

"I got to admit it's like a little jewel going to Greenacres and seeing all their excitement about pickleball," CEO Brian McCarthy said.

He broke into South Florida with a ninth location and hopes to double that amount, especially with one unique feature: his locations are indoors.

Pickleball Club CEO Brian McCarthy has nine buildings under contract in Florida.





"We went out to 4,000 pickleball players and we said, 'What do you like about the sport? What is bothering you? What would you do to improve it? And, of course, the No. 1 thing was, 'Please, please, climate control,'" McCarthy said.

When the paddles start swinging, city officials said easy access and its central location will put pickleball and Greenacres on the map.

"I think for us it just continues to contribute to us being a destination," McCue said.

The Greenacres location will offer 16 indoor courts, a player's lounge, a pro shop and a cafe.