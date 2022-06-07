Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County mother, twins died by murder-suicide, coroner says

Report released after bodies found March 20 in Melbourne
Andrea Langhorst, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer, found dead March 20, 2022 in Melbourne
Randy Langhorst
Andrea Langhorst, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer of St. Lucie County were found dead in Melbourne, Florida, on March 20, 2022.
Andrea Langhorst, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer, found dead March 20, 2022 in Melbourne
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 11:37:24-04

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County mother found dead earlier this year in a vehicle with her twins, killed her children before taking her own life, according to a report by the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office.

Andrea Langhorst, 35, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer, both of whom were 3 years old, were found dead March 20 in a vehicle parked at an apartment complex in Melbourne.

The mother and the twins, who were from Fort Pierce, had not been seen alive in 11 days before their bodies were found.

The medical examiner found that Langhorst died by suicide from methamphetamine and cocaine intoxication.

Her two children's deaths were both caused by methamphetamine and ruled homicides, the report stated.

The medical examiner said neither child had any external trauma or any sign of physical abuse

Langhorst was found sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle while her two children's bodies were seated in the back seats.

The woman's father, Randy, spoke to WPTV in March and said his grand twins were his daughter's "pride and joy." He said he was shocked and devastated after hearing about the deaths.

A GoFundMe page was established shortly after the deaths to help "family members that are in need of grief support services." It had raised $1,435 by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News