St. Lucie County mother, her 2 children found dead in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County mother and her two young children were found dead Sunday night inside a vehicle parked in Melbourne, police said.

At about 10:50 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked inside the Manatee Cove Apartments complex located at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle and found three people dead inside.

Police later identified the victims as 35-year-old Andrea Langhorst, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer, both of whom are 3 years old.

Detectives said they determined that Langhorst was the biological mother to both Olivia and Adam.

Police said it appears that they had been living transiently out of the vehicle along the east coast of Florida.

Detectives are working with the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office to learn more about their deaths. The cause of their deaths has not been released.

There is no reason to believe there is an active danger to the community, officials said.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the victims or their deaths is urged to contact the Melbourne Police Department at (321) 608-6371.