St. Lucie County Master Gardeners hoping to raise funds to repair damage from Milton

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A local gardening group is hoping the community can help it dig out of a financial hole, thanks to Hurricane Milton.

The devastating storm destroyed the greenhouse and irrigation systems at the Master Gardener’s facilities at the University of Florida’s Extension office in St. Lucie County.

This is where volunteers grow thousands of plants for their big semi-annual fundraisers. That money goes towards local scholarships.

So instead of selling plants, the master gardeners are partnering with the St. Lucie Mets tomorrow night to raise money.

"It broke my heart to see the damage done here. Our master gardeners put their heart and soul into propagating plants here and to see all the tables, the irrigation and the structure destroyed. it was really disheartening," said Danielle Shalginewicz.

WPTV Danielle Shalginewicz



The master gardeners will be at Clover Park to answer your questions.

The group is hoping to raise $50,000 to get its plant operations back up to speed.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can still buy a ticket to help the organization here.