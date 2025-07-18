St. Lucie County man faces charges after 3-month-old suffers multiple fractures

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old St. Lucie County man faces charges after an infant was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures.

Detectives said the investigation began on March 29 when they were dispatched to HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital for a report of a suspected child abuse case involving a 3-month-old.

Medical personnel at the hospital alerted law enforcement after they found "injuries consistent with both recent and past trauma," the sheriff's said in a Facebook post.

The injuries identified by hospital staff included broken and healed rib fractures, a healed fracture of the left tibia and a fracture of the right humerus.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach for further evaluation and treatment.

The sheriff's office announced Friday that they arrested James Longendyck following a nearly four-month investigation.

Longendyck faces charges of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm.

He is being held at the St. Lucie County jail on a $50,000 bond.

"Harming a defenseless child is inexcusable," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement. "If you harm a child or prey on the most vulnerable in St. Lucie County, you will be held accountable. Our deputies will find you; they will arrest you, and you will face the full force of the law."

Investigators did not release the relationship that Longendyck has with the infant.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing.