Road dedicated in St. Lucie County to honor FWC officer killed by wrong-way driver

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A solemn dedication was held Friday in St. Lucie County to honor the life and service of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.

FWC officer Kyle Lee Patterson, 35, was killed in a wrong-way crash on State Road 70 in 2022.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 21 last year, which designated a portion of Okeechobee Road between Ideal Holding and Carlton roads as Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way.

Friday's dedication ceremony remembered Patterson as a dedicated father and a talented FWC investigator.