Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Road dedicated in St. Lucie County to honor FWC officer killed by wrong-way driver

Kyle Lee Patterson died in 2022 crash
A solemn dedication was held Friday in St. Lucie County to honor the life and service of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.
The Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way was dedicated in St. Lucie County on March 29, 2024.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 17:17:12-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A solemn dedication was held Friday in St. Lucie County to honor the life and service of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.

FWC officer Kyle Lee Patterson, 35, was killed in a wrong-way crash on State Road 70 in 2022.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 21 last year, which designated a portion of Okeechobee Road between Ideal Holding and Carlton roads as Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way.

Friday's dedication ceremony remembered Patterson as a dedicated father and a talented FWC investigator.

Region St Lucie County

FHP: Driver who caused fatal wrong-way crash had just gotten license back

Meghan McRoberts
5:23 PM, Mar 02, 2023

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.