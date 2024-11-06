Richard Del Toro wins race for St. Lucie County Sheriff

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Richard Del Toro (R) has won the election for St. Lucie County Sheriff.

According to the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections website, which has called 60/61 precincts, Del Toro won 56% of the vote, with Steven Giordano (D) earning 43% of the vote.

Giordano has reportedly conceded the race.

In the primary election, Del Toro overwhelmingly won the race against current Sheriff Keith Pearson, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last December after former Sheriff Ken Mascara's sudden resignation.

WATCH: Steven Giordano (D) speaks to WPTV following the St. Lucie County Sheriff's race