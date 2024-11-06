Watch Now

Elections Local

Actions

Richard Del Toro wins race for St. Lucie County Sheriff

Richard Del Toro (R) speaks to WPTV Reporter Tyler Hatfield after winning the election for St. Lucie County Sheriff.
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Richard Del Toro (R) has won the election for St. Lucie County Sheriff.

According to the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections website, which has called 60/61 precincts, Del Toro won 56% of the vote, with Steven Giordano (D) earning 43% of the vote.

Giordano has reportedly conceded the race.

In the primary election, Del Toro overwhelmingly won the race against current Sheriff Keith Pearson, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last December after former Sheriff Ken Mascara's sudden resignation.

WATCH: Steven Giordano (D) speaks to WPTV following the St. Lucie County Sheriff's race

Steven Giordano (D) speaks after losing SLC Sheriff's racei

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV DMA Congressional District Map