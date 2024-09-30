Zip ties, propane, and children: Port St. Lucie police identify man shot and killed by officer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police on Monday identified a man who authorities said zip-tied a woman, barricaded himself inside a home with three children, armed himself with a propane tank and lighter, and then was shot and killed by a police officer.

In a news release, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said Paul Simon Fialho, 50, was at the center of a "volatile domestic violence incident" over the weekend in the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Paul Simon Fialho, 50, was shot and killed by a Port St. Lucie police sergeant in a home in the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue on Sept. 28, 2024.

Police responded to a home just after 3 p.m. Saturday after the grandmother of the children — 6-year-old triplets — called 911 and said the kids were scared, crying, and screaming for help, yelling to her from the second floor of the home, saying, "Daddy was hitting mommy" and that "mommy was not OK" and "she could not move."

When two Port St. Lucie police officers arrived, the grandmother was outside the home and couldn't get inside because there was a white minivan blocking the front door, as well as other doors barricaded with wood, police said.

According to the news release, the officers could hear the children inside the home screaming that "Daddy was killing mommy."

PSLPD PSLPD investigating officer-involved shooting Sept. 28, 2024

The officers, then joined by a sergeant and 12-year veteran of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, climbed over the minivan and went through the unlocked front door.

The police department said that once the officers got into the home, they could hear Fialho and the woman screaming in the garage.

The officers tried to get into the garage through the laundry room, but door was barricaded shut with a washer and dryer from inside the garage. In addition, a large refrigerator was blocking a hallway that led a bathroom, which was also connected to the garage.

Port St. Lucie Police Department A washer and dryer barricading a room in a home in the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue in Port St. Lucie on Sept. 28, 2024.

Police said Fialho peeked out of the bathroom door and officers went after him, following him into the garage, which had been turned into a living space. The woman was tied up with zip ties around her hands and neck.

Fialho armed himself with a propane tank and a lighter. The sergeant ordered Fialho to drop the items, but he refused.

Port St. Lucie Police Department A propane tank found in the garage of a home in the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue in Port St. Lucie on Sept. 28, 2024

Smelling propane and seeing a large red lighter in Fialho's hand, the sergeant fired multiple shots at Fialho, killing him.

The woman and her three children were safely taken out of the home. The mother had minor injuries from the zip ties around her wrists and neck, and the children were not hurt.

The three officers involved were also not hurt and have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is the Port St. Lucie Police Department's standard operating procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Police said a second propane tank was found in the garage living space, along with a red gas can filled with liquid and several lanterns filled with liquid.