Port St. Lucie Police investigating officer-involved shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the 600 block of NW Marion Avenue.
The 200 block of NW Bayshore Boulevard and the 600 block of NW Marion Avenue are closed to traffic.
PSLPD is on scene in the 600 block of NW Marion Ave. for an officer involved shooting.— Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) September 28, 2024
The 200 block of NW Bayshore Blvd. and the 600 block of NW Marion Ave. are closed to traffic.
Media staging area is NW Bayshore Blvd. and NW Kirkpatrick Ave.
More updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/FCZTX54Wd1
This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.