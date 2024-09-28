Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Port St. Lucie PD Sept. 28, 2024
PSLPD
PSLPD investigating officer-involved shooting Sept. 28, 2024
Port St. Lucie PD Sept. 28, 2024
Posted
and last updated

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the 600 block of NW Marion Avenue.

PSLPD swat car
Port St. Lucie armored SWAT vehicle at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sept. 28, 2024

The 200 block of NW Bayshore Boulevard and the 600 block of NW Marion Avenue are closed to traffic.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening