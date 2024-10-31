'What animal would do that': Neighbors react to arrest of person suspected of killing man with hammer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On Albatross Avenue in Port St. Lucie, neighbors were stunned to see doorbell video that captured a suspected killer approaching a second home with the same hammer he used to kill an innocent man 5 miles across town.

“What animal would do that,” said neighbor Perry Pike.

Residents who live down the road from where police said Omarion Ivory violently killed their neighbor, hitting 67-year-old Francis Gennace with a hammer and stabbing him 45 times.

Port St Lucie Why police say this man could've become a serial killer if not caught Matt Papaycik

“It’s just damn scary somebody coming up to your house wanting to murder you,” said Pike.

Police believe Ivory chose Gennace’s home at random.

“Who would want to beat him senseless like that,” said Charles Madden. “It’s just a shame that happened.”

They said their sense of security is now shaken.

WPTV Investigates Police: Murder suspect previously examined under Baker Act twice Dave Bohman

“I never answer the door until I look and see who it is now,” Port St. Lucie resident Frank Nappi said.

“I’ll just keep my gun handy,” Pike added.

“I’d be leaving my garage door open at nights," said Madden. "Now, I lock everything up so—it’s not 'skippy town' any more, you know.”

Residents said they’re relieved that police caught Ivory before he could hurt anyone else.

Despite all the evidence police have gathered so far, Ivory has still not confessed to the crime.