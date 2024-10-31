Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWPTV Investigates

Actions

Teen murder suspect previously examined under Florida's Baker Act twice, police say

177,000 people detained and examined under the Baker Act in 2023, Florida Department of Children and Families says
An 18-year-old man was arrested in a brutal attack of a 67-year-old man in Port St. Lucie.
Posted
and last updated

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said that an 18-year-old murder suspect was previously detained under Florida's Baker Act.

At a Thursday morning news conference, Port St. Lucie acting police chief Leo Niemczyk said the suspect, Omarion Ivory had a history of mental illness.

Police told WPTV that the teen was evaluated under the Baker Act twice as a minor at the request of law enforcement.

Under the Baker Act, police or relatives can go to court and get a judge to confine a person for up to three days for a mental health evaluation.

Omarion Ivory, 18, is under arrest for the murder of Francis Devon Gennace, 67, in Port St. Lucie on Sept. 12, 2024.jpg

Port St Lucie

Why police say this man could've become a serial killer if not caught

Matt Papaycik

The individual is then usually released often to receive treatment or counseling. But in some cases, they could be confined at a mental health facility for up to six months.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman spoke to Attorney Joe Gufford, who specializes in the Baker Act. Gufford said not enough people are confined after the initial exam.

"Sometimes people slip through the cracks (who) should be the subject of involuntary treatment," Gufford said. "It's difficult on families. It's difficult on the person."

One of the biggest challenges for mental health professionals is handling the volume of people being placed under the Baker Act.

Last year, Florida's Department of Children and Families reported 177,000 people were detained and examined under the Baker Act, about 20% were juveniles.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening

Email the Investigators
Share your news tips and story ideas with WPTV's investigations team.