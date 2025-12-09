Urban Air Adventure Park remains closed as investigators probe fatal go-kart crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie remains shut down as investigators look into the go-kart crash that killed a 6-year-old girl Saturday night. A state inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture visited the facility Monday as questions continue to grow about what went wrong — and how parents can keep their children safe at similar attractions.

Police say the young girl was riding in a go-kart with an adult when another kart slammed into them. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and died the following day from her injuries.

Pro go-kart racer Stefan Jennings told WPTV his family visited Urban Air more than 20 times over the past month. He shared a video he shot inside the Port St. Lucie track before the deadly crash and pointed out what he believed were warning signs.

“Switch out the tires. The slicks are so worn out, they're just scrubbing against the floor,” Jennings said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re going slow, fast, or using the brake — they’re so worn out.”

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman spoke with Sue Auriemma, Vice President of Kids and Car Safety, who called the incident “a tragedy” and emphasized that parents should never assume a ride is safe simply because it appears to be designed for children.

“Whether it's an e-bike or a ride or a go-karting experience, there’s an assumption that it's safe,” Auriemma said. “Just because something is marketed toward children doesn't mean that it's safe.”

Auriemma notes that go-karts can be particularly dangerous: there is no outer protective shell, and most parents are not equipped to assess mechanical or track safety issues.

Auriemma told Hoffman that parents should take a moment to watch the track before letting their child ride.

“Take the time to stop and watch what's going on on the go-kart track and judge your own level of comfort with this,” she said. “If you have a feeling that this isn't going to be safe for your child, you have to say that hard word… sometimes you have to say no.”

If a child does participate, she said parents should make sure their child listens carefully to safety briefings and follows all rules.

“Don't be afraid to raise your hand if you see that your child is out on that track and not safe,” she added. “Tell the person in charge, ‘This needs to be stopped, and my child needs to come in.’”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which oversees amusement ride inspections in the state, is currently investigating the incident. Urban Air Adventure Park has not yet responded to WPTV’s request for comment.

WPTV is continuing to seek answers and will update this story as new information becomes available

