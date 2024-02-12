Memorial service to be held for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A memorial service will be held Monday for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month during a pursuit on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County.

Trooper Zachary Fink will be remembered by family, friends and law enforcement colleagues during a memorial service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church along Southwest Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie.

Fink, 26, was killed while pursuing and trying to stop a fleeing felon who was driving recklessly and at high speeds on I-95, authorities said.

The suspect, Michael Addison, 30, faces a slew of charges, including two counts of murder, for his alleged role in the crash that took the life of Fink and a truck driver.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags of the United States and the state of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in Port St. Lucie, the St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie City Hall from sunrise to sunset Monday.

A funeral procession is expected to take place from the funeral home to the church.

The service will be live-streamed on Fink's memorial page or by visiting the Christ Fellowship Church website.