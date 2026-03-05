'Top request from residents for many years': Port St. Lucie moves closer to landing a Costco retail store

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Could another Costco be coming soon to the Treasure Coast?

In a Thursday statement, Port St. Lucie said city leaders will consider a purchase and sale agreement with Costco Wholesale for about 22.8 acres of land in Southern Grove. This area is located west of Interstate 95, south of Tradition Parkway and north of Southwest Becker Road.

Costco distribution depot bringing 380 jobs to Port St. Lucie

The city said Costco is proposing to build a 170,000-square-foot retail store and gas station on the land, which is located adjacent to a distribution depot currently under construction.

A Governmental Finance Corporation (GFC) meeting will be held at Port St. Lucie City Hall on Monday at noon to discuss the purchase and sale agreement.

The GFC is a not-for-profit, city-created corporation that is responsible for financing and managing capital projects related to real estate assets. The corporation is governed by a board comprised of all five City Council members.

The city said a purchase and sale agreement is a formal, legally binding contract that outlines the terms and conditions for buying or selling property.

If approved, city officials said Costco Wholesale will be able to move forward with plans to build the retail store in Southern Grove.

Officials said Thursday that a Costco store "has been a top request from residents for many years."

WPTV reported in January that the Costco distribution center in Port St. Lucie is expected to open this month. This facility is expected to employ more than 500 people.

The first Costco on the Treasure Coast, a 160,000-square-foot store located off Kanner Highway, opened last year in Stuart after years of debate.

There are four Costco stores located in Palm Beach County.