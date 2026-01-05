Costco distribution center in Port St. Lucie expected to open March 2026

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Costco's distribution center in Port St. Lucie is expected to open in March 2026, according to the company’s “New locations coming soon” web page.

The announcement comes eight months after Costco opened a store in Stuart.

WATCH BELOW: Costco distribution center to open in Port St. Lucie

Costco distribution depot to open in Port St. Lucie

WPTV first reported on the Port St. Lucie distribution center in May 2025, drawing attention to Costco’s growth on the Treasure Coast.

Construction is underway in Tradition: walls and steel are going up for the 1.8 million‑square‑foot Costco Distribution Depot on 200 acres.

The facility is expected to employ more than 500 people and will serve as the distribution hub for all 32 Costco Wholesale clubs in Florida, Wes McCurry, senior vice president of the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, told WPTV.

The news prompted residents to wonder whether a Costco store might follow. In May 2025, the City of Port St. Lucie told WPTV that while there were no plans for a store at the time, it would not be opposed to the idea.