'The most fun, genuine person': Port St. Lucie family remembers 44-year-old drowning victim

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Nearly a week later, and the family of 44-year-old Nariendra Sudama family said his loss has been painful.

“My support system is gone," stated Nalini Samlal. "He was just the most fun, loving, genuine, generous person you would meet.”

Samlal is remembering her nephew, Sudama of Port St. Lucie, who drowned while swimming, last Thursday.

Sudama — known as Nary, went into the McCarty Preserve Lake and did not come back up. Police believe he hit his head underwater.

Meanhwhile Samlal recalls the moments when she found out.

“Devastated. Crushed. We were still in disbelief" shared Samlal. "We were still hoping they were wrong.”

Samlal is left with many questions, as the lake was a no swim zone.

“He likes water. He always goes in the water," stated Samlal. "I think it was the first time he’s been to the area, so he didn’t know the lake.”

Nary leaves behind his wife, a 17-year-old daughter and 19-year-old son.

“They’re trying to be strong for their mom," Samlal said. "She’s not doing too good but she’s trying to come to terms with the situation.”

Samlal adds Nary loved fishing and would light up any room he entered.

“If I brought a strange person to his house, that person became family, that’s the type of person he was," shared Samlal.

Samlal told WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache their family members have been flying in from Trinidad and Tabago for her nephew. They will lay Nary to rest on Sunday.

"I want him to know that he’s very well loved by lots of people,” shared Samlal.