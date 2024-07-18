Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Port St. Lucie police investigating possible drowning

Police responded to an adult male in the lake
Police investigating drowning at McCarty Ranch on July 18, 2024.
Port St. Lucie Police cruiser
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jul 18, 2024

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a possible drowning at McCarty Ranch Preserve.

According to PSLPD, it is on the scene of a possible drowning of an adult male in the lake. The drone and marine units are also responding.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

According to WPTV's Cassandra Garcia, the search has been going on for two hours, and is being treated as a recovery effort.

The lake is a no-swim zone because of alligators.

Authorities say there were several witnesses, and that an adult male went swimming and never returned. They believe this lake starts off shallow then gets deep.

They are using a dive team with imaging and working with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.