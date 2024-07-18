Port St. Lucie police investigating possible drowning

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a possible drowning at McCarty Ranch Preserve.

According to PSLPD, it is on the scene of a possible drowning of an adult male in the lake. The drone and marine units are also responding.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

According to WPTV's Cassandra Garcia, the search has been going on for two hours, and is being treated as a recovery effort.

The lake is a no-swim zone because of alligators.

Authorities say there were several witnesses, and that an adult male went swimming and never returned. They believe this lake starts off shallow then gets deep.

They are using a dive team with imaging and working with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office.

PSLPD Investigating Possible Drowning



PSLPD is on scene at McCarty Ranch for a possible drowning of an adult male in the lake.



Multiple officers are on scene. The Drone Unit and the Marine Unit are responding.



Please avoid the area.



Media staging area will be the… pic.twitter.com/jZ8wZWDFpL — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 18, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.