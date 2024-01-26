Suspect accused of shooting tow truck driver held without bond

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man accused of shooting a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess his car was ordered to be held without bond Friday.

Omar Sueque, 59, appeared before a judge Friday morning after his arrest on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Sueque spoke during the bond hearing, telling the judge that he had cameras outside his home that captured what he claims really happened.

"I have cameras at home that (were) filming at the time everything happened," he said. "My cameras are 6, 7 feet away from what happened, and my accusations are based on videos taken from 200 feet away. And I never mentioned that the person issued verbal threats against me."

WPTV Port St. Lucie police investigating after tow truck driver shot in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Jan. 25, 2024.

Port St. Lucie police said Triston Hastings, 28, of Stuart, was at Sueque's home to repossess a car Thursday when Sueque confronted Hastings and fired several shots, wounding him.

Hastings was flown to HCA Florida Lawnood Hospital but was expected to survive.

Police later arrested Sueque without incident.

The judge also told Sueque that he can't have any contact with Hastings.