Man shot while trying to repossess car in Port St. Lucie, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man who was shot while trying to repossess car Thursday afternoon is in the hospital, Port St. Lucie police said.

The shooting happened at around 12:20 p.m. on the 2000 block of Southwest Villanova Road.

Police said a man was at a home to repossess a car, when the car's owner confronted the man and fired several gun shots, striking the victim.

The wounded man was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Police detained the car's owner.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as there is a heavy police presence.

There is no immediate threat to the public.