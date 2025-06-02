Suicide note found in abandoned vehicle after body pulled from Port St. Lucie pond

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is learn more about the death of a man in Port St. Lucie on Sunday that occurred near a shopping plaza.

Police said that the body was found at about 11:53 a.m., in a retention pond near the intersection of Southeast Becker Road and Southeast Via Tesoro.

Body found near shopping plaza in Port St. Lucie

Investigators said Monday that the body, which did not show any obvious signs of trauma, has not been positively identified.

However, detectives found a vehicle abandoned in a nearby parking lot registered to a man resembling the body that was recovered.

Police said during a search of that vehicle, a suicide note was discovered along with an empty liquor bottle.

Family members of the registered owner were contacted, and they told detectives the registered owner had a history of mental health issues and Baker Acts. They told police that they had not seen their family member since Friday.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing, but there is no known threat to the public, and no suspects are being sought.