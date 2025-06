PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police has confirmed with WPTV that they are conducting a death investigation at the intersection of SE Becker Road and SE Via Tesoro, outside the Shoppes at Veranda Falls plaza.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and officials say there is no known threat to the public. People are urged to avoid the scene.

Viewer provided photo

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.