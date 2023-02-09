Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Darrin Thorpe chose one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Darrin Thorpe of Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 12:35:35-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man just cashed in and claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Thursday that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

MORE: Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Thorpe purchased his winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.  

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.  However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7