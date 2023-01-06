Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman in St. Lucie County is starting the new year with a much bigger bank account.

Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game.

Argueta chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Candelario Argueta of #PortStLucie is unraveling the mystery of what to do with a million bucks after playing the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game! Welcome to the Millionaire’s Club! https://t.co/QzYuadHGgX pic.twitter.com/lW7c8j7yi7 — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) January 6, 2023

Argueta purchased her winning ticket from PSL Discount Beverage, located at 3961 Southwest Port St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,051,370.