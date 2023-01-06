Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Candelario Argueta takes lump-sum payment of $798,985
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Candelario Argueta, $1 million lottery winner in Port St. Lucie
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 14:27:56-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman in St. Lucie County is starting the new year with a much bigger bank account.

Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game.

Argueta chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Argueta purchased her winning ticket from PSL Discount Beverage, located at 3961 Southwest Port St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,051,370.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones