St. Lucie County deputy's license suspended, fined $1,500 for crash that killed woman last year

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy had his driver's license suspended for six months and was fined $1,500 Wednesday for a crash that killed a woman last year.

Deputy Brayan San Herazo hit and killed Kaitlyn Kohler, 27, in May 2023 along U.S. Highway 1 and Crosstown Parkway.

The judge's order was the minimum sentence after San Herazo pleaded no contest to the traffic citation of speeding 30 mph over the posted speed limit.

The arrest report showed San Herazo was driving 70-75 mph in a police cruiser on U.S. Highway 1 and did not activate sirens or lights when the squad car struck and killed Kohler.

WPTV Friends of Kaitlyn Kohler were in a St. Lucie County courtroom on June 12, 2024.

The report said Kohler was in the crosswalk but did not have the right of way.

The sentence was a disappointment to several of Kaitlyn's friends and family who were in court.

Last month, the 19th District State Attorney’s Office chose not to charge San Herazo with criminal offenses like vehicular homicide.

"He wouldn't even look at us," Caitlyn's mother Brandi Kohler said. "He took her from us and should have received more than the minimum sentence."

San Herazo's lawyer said the deputy was devastated by what happened.

After San Herazo left court, he had no comment.

He was trailed by about 10 of Kaitlyn Kohler's relatives and friends who shouted, "You can't even look at us," and "You took her from us."

San Herazo has been on administrative leave from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office since the deadly incident.