Person killed in deputy-involved crash in Port St. Lucie

Sheriff Ken Mascara offers 'deepest sympathies' to pedestrian's loved ones
WPTV Chopper 5 captured video of a law enforcement investigation at U.S. 1 and Southeast Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie on Friday morning.
An image from WPTV Chopper 5 of a law enforcement investigation on U.S. 1 and Southeast Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie on May 5, 2023.jpg
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 10:14:57-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County deputy was involved in a deadly crash overnight Friday in Port St. Lucie, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

According to Mascara, an on-duty deputy was responding to a service call shortly before 1 a.m. when the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Southeast Village Green Drive.

A person died in the wreck, Mascara said.

"We are heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident and extend our deepest sympathies to the pedestrian’s loved ones," Mascara said in a written statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are also with our deputy during this extremely difficult time."

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

No other details have been released.

