St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team and Port St. Lucie police investigate suspicious item

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive.

Officers located a suspicious item inside the vehicle and contacted the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team.

The driver of the vehicle was placed into police custody.

Police have established a perimeter and houses in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Police ask that if you are within a block radius of SE Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive, that you evacuate your home.

There will be a heavy police presence until further notice and motorists are asked to avoid the area.