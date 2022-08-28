Watch Now
St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team and Port St. Lucie police investigate suspicious item

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team robot
Posted at 7:41 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 19:48:39-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive.

Officers located a suspicious item inside the vehicle and contacted the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team.

The driver of the vehicle was placed into police custody.

Police have established a perimeter and houses in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Police ask that if you are within a block radius of SE Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive, that you evacuate your home.

There will be a heavy police presence until further notice and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

