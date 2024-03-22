Relief organization looks to raise $30,000, provide aid to Haiti

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Americans are fleeing the embattled nation of Haiti after it spiraled into gang violence in recent weeks.

The country's main airport in Port-au-Prince remains closed following a series of attacks.

Still, relief efforts from Florida are looking to make it to those in desperate need.

WPTV spoke to two local groups looking to provide aid.

WPTV Djumy Septembre discusses the need to provide relief to the Haitian people amid the unrest.

"Even in the middle of this situation, we have to stand for them and support them," Djumy Septembre, the founder of Christian Action and Relief for Haiti (CARHA), said.

Septembre is looking to raise $30,000 to buy supplies and send them to Haiti.

The nation has been crippled by gang violence and unrest for the past few weeks.

"It is pretty messy and terrible and unfortunately some of the Haitians cannot go anywhere," Djumy Septembre said.

WPTV Jevahiah Septembre discusses the types of supplies they are looking to buy and send to Haiti.

"All of the donations will go to either transportation, food, supplies, medical supplies, which is what we really need right now," Jevahiah Septembre, a member of CARHA said. "It's what we're focusing on."

CARHA has four schools and churches in the northern part of the country.

Djumy Septembre said the violence in Port-au-Prince impacts lives many miles away.

"When a thing like that happen in Port-au-Prince the entire school system shut down in Haiti," he said. [All of] Haiti [is] living in fear."

They said they'll partner with Missionary Flights International to get those supplies shipped to cities where their schools are located.

WPTV Bud McLaughlin describes the assistance that Missionary Flights International is providing to Haitians.

Missionary Flights International has already made two trips to the country this week.

"[We're] heading off to Cap-Haitien on the north coast of Haiti about a three-and-a-half-hour flight from here to there," Bud McLaughlin of Missionary Flights International said. "They'll be unloading some cargo there then going on to Pignon, which is in the central plateau part of Haiti, unloading cargo there."

They took off from the Treasure Coast early Thursday to deliver critical supplies and for those in need of evacuation.

"There are a lot of people who've been trying to evacuate from Haiti, so we'll be picking up about 15 people on our route today and bringing them back," McLaughlin said. "They'll get back here tonight."

Visit the CARHA website if you would like to donate.