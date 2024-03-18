Missionary Flights International returning to Haiti after gunfire at airport halted mission

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Feb. 29 is the last time Missionary Flights International flew into Haiti.

"We've been wanting to go all along but we've had our hands tied," President Joe Karabensh said.

The organization landed at Cap-Haïtien International Airport with plans to fly to the capital, Port-Au-Prince, when they had to change plans.

"We had word before we took off that there was gunfire happening at the airport," Karabensh said, "so we changed our flight plans and headed back to the north and headed home."

Just days later, all airports in Haiti were shut down.

Karabensh said a flight left Cap-Haïtien International Airport Sunday and for his organization to fly in and out of the airport, he needed permission.

"We actually need the permission from the Haitian FAA, the Haitian air traffic control, and airport managers to allow us to go back," he said. "With that, we feel comfortable going back."

He said his group on Tuesday will fly to Haiti to pick up roughly 60 people who want to evacuate.

It comes as the U.S. government on Sunday arranged a flight to leave Cap-Haïtien International Airport to Miami.

"Finally got an email saying we got a flight for you, so feeling great," one man said.

Another man who was on the flight has conflicted emotions on leaving Haiti.

"It's mixed emotions. It's good to be back here. I'm safer with my family, but I also think about the people back home," he said.

Karabensh said Tuesday and Thursday his pilots will make the just over three-hour flight to Haiti with safety in mind.

"I've been with missionary flights or 27 years and at this point I think this has been the most violent and unrest I've ever seen," he said.