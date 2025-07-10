Port St. Lucie ranked last in access to parks in 2024. What the city is doing to remedy that

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — As our area continues to grow, we've been following closely the challenge to provide residents more places to enjoy the outdoors.

A study last year of the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. found Port St. Lucie ranked at the very bottom of the list.

Port St. Lucie works to improve park access after low marks in national study

So we went to the city to find out how they've made big strides this year and where there is still room to improve.

Pioneer Park is one of the crown jewels in Port St. Lucie's park system.

Just passing its one-year anniversary, the city told us that nearly a quarter million people enjoyed the property in its first six months.

On a recent weekday peppered with rain showers, we found the McDonald family, who have made Pioneer Park a favorite spot.

"They're just cleaner. More family-friendly. We feel more comfortable bringing our little ones here," resident Stephanie McDonald said.

Port St. Lucie Parks and Recreation Director Brad Keen has seen a lot of change in his 24 years.

One constant is the challenge of providing outdoor amenities to city residents.

"Parks belong to all of us," Keen said outside Pioneer Park.

But are there enough parks in this city with a population of 250,000?

A 2024 study done by the Trust for Public Land found that Port St. Lucie ranked 100th out of the nation's 100 biggest cities when it comes to park access.

Keen found a positive in the report.

"From my perspective … it's we made the list," Keen said.

And this year, the city made the biggest jump on the list, climbing 27 spots to No. 73.

The study found the city spends $224 per person on parks, nearly double the national average.

And it's not just new parks, but also refurbishing existing ones, like adding the skate park at Whispering Pines.

"The uniqueness or the energy of that space had dwindled over the years," Keen said.

According to the survey, one place where the city can improve is park access, with only 28% of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a city park.

So, the city kicked off its "Naturally PSL" program, targeting areas where there may be nothing more than some trees and a bench.

"(The program allows residents) to be able to go to a green space and connect with the environment," Keen said.

In the next 18 months, five major park projects will be open to the public, including the Western Grove Regional Park and the Stars and Stripes Park, built in conjunction with regional builders to ensure that amenities are available outside gated communities.

Keen said in these polarized times, parks are an important way of connecting a community.

"I think when we come to a park, to a public space, we leave all of that behind in our vehicles," he said.