Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Erik Levasseur to be awarded Purple Heart 3 months after shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie police sergeant wounded in the line of duty will be awarded a Purple Heart this afternoon.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Sgt. Erik Levasseur was shot in the face while responding to a call in the 11000 block of Southwest Lake Park Drive on Dec. 1. The 27-year veteran had multiple surgeries to repair facial injuries, had a wired jaw and was relying on a tracheotomy, according to police.

He also had two surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his eyes.

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In early January, more than a month after the shooting, Sgt. Levasseur was released from the hospital.

"When we use the word miraculous, there’s no other way to explain it," Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said of Levasseur's recovery. He said in January that Levasseur was reporting no vision in his right eye and shadowy vision in his left eye.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony takes place at the MidFlorida Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Place, at 1 p.m.

WPTV will stream the ceremony here.