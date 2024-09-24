Port St. Lucie police make arrest in domestic violence-related shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have made an arrest in Monday night's domestic violence-related shooting, in which a 42-year-old woman was shot multiple times.

Lisa Brightman, 57, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted homicide.

On Monday night, police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Southwest Acco Road. According to PSLPD, Brightman and the victim had an argument about the victim moving out, after their romantic relationship ended.

The victim was shot by Brightman four times with a 9mm handgun. She is in stable condition at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.