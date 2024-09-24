Woman shot multiple times in domestic violence incident in Port St. Lucie, 1 suspect in custody

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting in the 2600 block of SW Acco Road.

According to police, an adult female was shot multiple times by another female in the residence.

The victim has life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition at Lawnwood Hospital.

The shooting suspect is in custody, police say there is no threat to the public.

There is still large police presence at the scene.