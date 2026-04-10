Port St. Lucie police investigate death of man with high-functioning autism who had been missing for 2 days

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are investigating the death of a man who was reported missing earlier on Friday but had not been seen for two days.

Investigators said the man, Alexander Joseph Solma, 32, had high-functioning autism and was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. near his home in the 900 block of Southwest Aurelia Ave.

Police said Solma was known to wander and often walked along the C-23 canal banks.

His family told police that Solma had left the residence before, but typically not longer than 6-8 hours. According to police, his family's concerns grew when the man's cellphone was found at home, as well as the length of time he was gone.

The Solma family relocated to Port St. Lucie from New York two years ago and told police they believed the time to report an individual missing was 72 hours.

"They were under the impression Florida has the same reporting standard; however, this is inaccurate as there is zero wait time required in either state," police said in a statement.

Police said just before 11 a.m. Friday, Solma was found dead in the 600 block of Southwest Belmont Circle.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Alexander Solma during this incredibly difficult time," Port St. Lucie Public Information Officer Brittany McNally said. "We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and subsequent death. We also urge community members to remember that there is no waiting period to report a missing person, especially when they are considered endangered."

Police said they are actively investigating the case, and we are waiting for further confirmation from the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solma between Wednesday evening and Friday morning is urged to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.