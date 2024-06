PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating after a deadly crash happened at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

PSLPD responded to SE Veterans Memorial Pkwy and SE Seafury Ln for a single car crash where the car hit a utility pole. SE Veterans Memorial Pkwy was closed in both directions for hours.

Authorities say an adult female driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

PSLPD posted on social media that roads were back open early Sunday morning.