Port St. Lucie police ask anonymous tipster to come forward after 18-year-old killed in 2020

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are asking for an anonymous tipster to come forward nearly four years after an 18-year-old was found dead inside his car.

Charles Highlands was found killed inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a BP gas station along Southwest Del Rio Blvd. on Aug. 26, 2020.

The victim would have been 22 years old on Saturday, so police said they are again asking for the public's help with the investigation.

Detectives investigating the case said they are pleading for the anonymous tipster, who has left several tips with Treasure Coast Crimestoppers over the past years, to come forward.

"While we recognize that Treasure Coast Crimestoppers provides an invaluable investigative resource to all law enforcement agencies on the Treasure Coast, and we understand anonymity is important for the tipsters, our detectives believe that there is a specific tipster that may have more information regarding the homicide of Charles Highlands," police said in Friday statement.

Detectives said they believe that it is imperative that they speak directly with that tipster.

The tipster can contact Detective Richard Giaccone at (772) 807-4401 to help in the case.