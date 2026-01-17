Port St. Lucie police arrest sparks expert warning on avoiding fake officer traffic stops

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Getting pulled over is stressful enough. It can be even more dangerous when the person behind the flashing lights isn’t a real officer.

Port St. Lucie police are warning drivers to trust their instincts after arresting a man accused of impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Fake cop arrested in Port St. Lucie had loaded gun, emergency lights

Police say 38-year-old Daniel Beyzer illegally pulled over a black Jeep in Port St. Lucie and identified himself as a law enforcement officer. The passenger in the vehicle reportedly became suspicious and called 911, leading to Beyzer’s arrest.

Body camera video shows officers questioning Beyzer after stopping him.

“What agency do you work for?” an officer asked.

“Oh, I don’t work for no agency,” Beyzer responded.

According to police, Beyzer was not a law enforcement officer and had no authority to conduct a traffic stop.

Investigators say they found several concerning items inside his vehicle, including a concealed carry badge, handcuffs, fake white emergency lights, an open bottle of liquor and a loaded firearm.

In the arrest report, Beyzer states he works for the Federal Aviation Administration and uses white lights for runway operations. Police say he told officers he had the handcuffs because he previously worked as a bounty hunter.

Beyzer told police he was worried the Jeep had its lights off, and wanted to follow the driver home.

Officers also determined Beyzer’s blood alcohol content was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Former State Attorney Dave Aronberg says cases like this are rare, but they do happen.

“Drivers should trust their instincts,” Aronberg said.

When asked what someone should do if they suspect they’re being stopped by a fake officer, Aronberg offered clear advice.

“When you see suspicious lights, turn on your hazard lights, slow down, and go to a well-lit area,” he said. “That signals you’re not trying to flee, just trying to be safe.”

Aronberg says legitimate officers are trained to recognize this as a safety precaution.

Port St. Lucie police say most traffic stops are conducted by officers in clearly marked vehicles. Aronberg adds that if something doesn’t feel right, drivers should call 911 immediately.

“You want to make sure you’re not putting yourself in a situation where you could be robbed or even worse,” he said.

Police also remind drivers that only law enforcement vehicles are allowed to display blue lights, while red lights are reserved for fire and rescue vehicles. Flashing white lights are typically used for road maintenance or utility work.

Beyzer has since bonded out of jail. He is facing charges of impersonating a police officer and driving under the influence.

